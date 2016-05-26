LEGO Friends Heartlake Summer Pool Set for $25 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Friends Heartlake Summer Pool Set for $25.38. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $8 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $13.) This 589-piece set includes two mini-doll figures.
