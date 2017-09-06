LEGO Creator Ocean Explorer Set for $9 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Creator Ocean Explorer Set for $8.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5, excluding the below mention.) This 213-piece 3-in-1 set can be built as a ship with a movable crane, cargo plane, or large submarine.
A close price: Toys"R"Us charges $9.09 via in-store pickup.
