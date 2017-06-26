  • CNET
  LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 for $90 + free shipping

LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 for $90 + free shipping

Ending at 11 pm ET, Toys"R"Us via eBay offers the LEGO Creator Ferrari F40 for $104.99. Apply coupon code "PGET15OFF" and checkout via PayPal for a final price of $89.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. This set includes 1,158 pieces.

Note: This coupon can only be used once per account.

