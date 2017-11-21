LEGO Creator Airshow Aces for $13 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Walmart offers the LEGO Creator Airshow Aces Set for $13.49. (Toys"R"Us charges the same.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. (It's also a great deal at about 5 cents per piece, when the average is around 10 cents.) This 246-piece set featues a supersonic jet, classic propeller plane, and transport truck; it also includes instructions for two additional designs.



Update: It's now out of stock at Walmart; however, Toys "R" Us offers it for the same price.