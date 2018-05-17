  • CNET
  • Deals
  • LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $20 + pickup at Walmart

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 25 minutes ago / Buy Now
$20 Buy Now
Walmart offers the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Shuttle Transporter Set for $19.99. (Amazon charges the same. ) Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Features
  • 341 pieces
  • creates a shuttle transporter, helicopter transporter, or car with a caravan
  • Model: 31091
Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!