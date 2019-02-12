LEGO-Compatible Building Block Tape 4-Pack for $4 + $1 s&h

As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers the LEGO-Compatible Building Block Adhesive Tape 4-Pack for $4.49 with $1.49 for shipping. That's $2 under the best price we could find for a similar item elsewhere. The package includes four different colors and each roll is three-foot long and compatible with LEGO and other major building block brands. Deal ends February 13.
Looking to stock up? Order 10 or more and the price drops to $3.99 each.
