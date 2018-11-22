LEGO Classic 900-Piece Creative Box for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Classic 900-Piece Creative Box for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. It features 890 pieces in a variety of colors.
Note: The Walmart website appears to be experiencing high traffic, and webpages may load very slowly.
