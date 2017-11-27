LEGO Classic 900-Piece Creative Box 2-Pack for $38 + free shipping

Jet.com offers the LEGO Classic 900-Piece Creative Box for $23.92 $20. Add two to your cart for a price of $45.14 $37.82. With free shipping, that's $22.57 $18.91 per set, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find today. (We saw individual sets for $20 each via in-store pickup on Thanksgiving Day, but this is still a great deal for a LEGO set with this many pieces.) It features a mix of classic LEGO bricks and special elements, including windows, doors, wheels, and eyes.



Note: You can also receive additional discounts during checkout by waiving free returns or by choosing select payment options.