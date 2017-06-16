LEGO City Volcano Exploration Base Set for $67 + free shipping

Walmart offers the LEGO City Volcano Exploration Base Set for $67 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. (Most major retailers charge around $85 to $95.) This 824-piece set features a mobile operations center, excavator, wheeled dumper, drone, boulder rack, volcano with an eruption function, and six minifigures.
