  • CNET
  • Deals
  • LEGO City Volcano Exploration Base Set for $67 + free shipping

LEGO City Volcano Exploration Base Set for $67 + free shipping

Published: 3 hours ago / Buy Now
$67 Buy Now

Walmart offers the LEGO City Volcano Exploration Base Set for $67 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. (Most major retailers charge around $85 to $95.) This 824-piece set features a mobile operations center, excavator, wheeled dumper, drone, boulder rack, volcano with an eruption function, and six minifigures.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!