LEGO City Volcano Exploration Base Set for $67 + free shipping

For in-store pickup only, and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the LEGO City Volcano Exploration Base Set for $67. (Amazon charges the same with free shipping.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $14. (Most major retailers charge around $85 to $95.) This 824-piece set features a mobile operations center, excavator, wheeled dumper, drone, boulder rack, volcano with an eruption function, and six minifigures.