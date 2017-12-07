LEGO City Jungle Air Drop Helicopter for $91 + free shipping

Toys"R"Us via eBay offers the LEGO City Jungle Air Drop Helicopter for $91.36 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $59. It includes a side-by-side rotor helicopter, work tower, pallet transporter, two motorbikes, a riverboat, Venus flytrap, temple, bridge, and seven minifigures.
