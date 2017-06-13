LEGO BrickHeadz DC Figure Set for $8 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the LEGO BrickHeadz DC Figure Set in Batman, Robin, Batgirl, or Joker for $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (Alternatively, orders of $29 or more qualify for free shipping, so you could buy all four characters and save yourself a trip to the store.) That's the lowest price we could find for any of these by $2. It stands over 2" tall when constructed.