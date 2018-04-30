LEGO Batman Movie Two-Face Double Demolition for $30 for members + free shipping

Exclusively for its members, Costco offers the LEGO Batman Movie Two-Face Double Demolition for $29.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. This 564-piece set includes four mini-figures (Batman, Two-Face, and two GCPD officers), Two-Face's excavator, Batcycle, and assorted accessory elements.



Also available is the LEGO DC Super Hero Girls Batgirl Secret Bunker for $24.97 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find today by $7, although we saw it for $3 less in December. This 351-piece set includes a bunker that opens to reveal rooms inside, Bat-Wagon, Batgirl and Mad Harriet mini-doll figures, Bat-Bot and green Kryptomite figures, and several accessory elements.