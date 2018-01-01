  • CNET
  • Deals
  • LEGO Batman Movie Alarm Clock for $8 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

LEGO Batman Movie Alarm Clock for $8 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Published: 9 hours ago / Deal expires in 5 days from now / Buy Now
$8 Buy Now

Toys"R"Us offers the LEGO Batman Movie Alarm Clock in Batgirl or Joker for $10.48. Coupon code "NEWYEARS20" cuts that to $8.38. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find for either character by at least $8 and the best deal we've seen for any Batman Movie alarm clock. (We saw it in Batman for $14 in April.) It measures 9" tall and requires two AAA batteries (included). Coupon ends January 6.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!