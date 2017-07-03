LEGO Batman Classic TV Series Batcave w/ Tote for $216 + free shipping

LEGO Shop offers its LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $215.99 with free shipping. Plus, get a LEGO Canvas Tote Bag for free via coupon code "JUNE". That's $54 under the lowest price we could find for the set alone. It includes nine minifigures: Batman, Robin, Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, Alfred Pennyworth, The Joker, Catwoman, The Riddler, and The Penguin. The set also includes Wayne Manor, the Batcave, the Batmobile, the Batcopter, and a number of Bat-gadgets, weapons, and accessories. Deal ends July 4.
