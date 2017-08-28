LEGO Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $200 + free shipping

LEGO offers its LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our mention from last month (although that included a LEGO canvas tote bag) and the best price we could find by $50. It includes nine minifigures: Batman, Robin, Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, Alfred Pennyworth, The Joker, Catwoman, The Riddler, and The Penguin.
Note: This is on backorder but will ship by September 9.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!