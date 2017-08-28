  • CNET
  LEGO Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $200 + free shipping

LEGO Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $200 + free shipping

LEGO offers its LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our mention from last month (although that included a LEGO canvas tote bag) and the best price we could find by $50. It includes nine minifigures: Batman, Robin, Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, Alfred Pennyworth, The Joker, Catwoman, The Riddler, and The Penguin.

Note: This is on backorder but will ship by September 9.

