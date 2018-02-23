LEGO Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $170 + free shipping

Walmart offers the LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes Batman Classic TV Series Batcave for $169.97 with free shipping. That's $30 under our August mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a current low by $19, although some charge as much as $270.) It includes nine minifigures: Batman, Robin, Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson, Alfred Pennyworth, The Joker, Catwoman, The Riddler, and The Penguin.
