LEGO Architecture Eiffel Tower for $31 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Architecture The Eiffel Tower for $30.99. (Amazon charges the same with free shipping, while Target charges the same with in-store pickup.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. This 321-piece set stands 12" tall when fully constructed.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!