LEGO Ant-Man and Wasp Quantum Realm Explorers for $13 + pickup at Walmart

For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantum Realm Explorers for $12.74. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $7. It includes the Quantum Vehicle and Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost minifigures.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!