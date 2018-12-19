LEGO Ant-Man and Wasp Quantum Realm Explorers for $13 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantum Realm Explorers for $13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $10. It includes the Quantum Vehicle and Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost minifigures.
Pickup orders placed by 4 pm local time on December 23 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.
