LEGO 60th Anniversary Bricks on a Roll for $30 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart again offers the LEGO Classic Limited Edition 60th Anniversary Bricks on a Roll for $29.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That ties our expired mention from three days ago; although it's list price, it's the only store showing stock of this just-released set. It includes 442 pieces (including whatever is happening here) in retro packaging.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!