  • LEGO 2018 Star Wars Advent Calendar for $27 + free shipping

Published: 3 hours ago / Deal expires in Oct 31, 2018 / Buy Now
$27 Buy Now
Barnes & Noble offers the LEGO 2018 Star Wars 24-Day Advent Calendar for $26.99 with free shipping via the steps below. That's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) This 307-piece set allows you to open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO Star Wars-themed gifts. Deal ends October 31. To get this deal:
  1. View the LEGO 2018 Star Wars 24-Day Advent Calendar for $39.99
  2. add it to cart to drop the price to $34.99
  3. apply coupon code "F4W4A8A" for a final price of $26.99

