LEGO 2018 Star Wars Advent Calendar for $27 + free shipping

Barnes & Noble offers the LEGO 2018 Star Wars 24-Day Advent Calendar
for $26.99
with free shipping
via the steps below. That's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9.) This 307-piece set allows you to open a door every day to reveal 24 different LEGO Star Wars-themed gifts. Deal ends October 31. To get this deal:
- View the LEGO 2018 Star Wars 24-Day Advent Calendar for $39.99
- add it to cart to drop the price to $34.99
- apply coupon code "F4W4A8A" for a final price of $26.99