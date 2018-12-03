  • CNET
  • LEGO 2018 Holiday Carousel: free w/ $99 purchase + free shipping

LEGO offers its LEGO Holiday Carousel for free with orders of $99 or more. (It appears automatically in-cart with an eligible purchase.) Plus, all qualifying orders net free shipping. That's a value of $15. (Resellers are charging $37 or more for this 2018 Limited Edition set.) Some exclusions apply. Deal ends December 10.

