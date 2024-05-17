Celebrate Memorial Day With 30% Off the Leesa Sapira Chill Mattress

Memorial Day is one of the best mattress holidays, and this year’s deals are no exception. If you're looking for your next bed but have been waiting for the right time to buy, Memorial Day sales can make a new mattress even more appealing. Leesa, a popular online mattress brand, makes quality beds for both hot and temperature-neutral sleepers. I’ve had the pleasure of testing all of the Leesa mattresses, and here’s why you should take advantage of one of my favorite cooling mattresses being 30% off right now.

In addition to its popular foam mattress, the Leesa Original, Lessa has two main lines of beds. Its cooling line of cool-to-the-touch mattresses includes the Studio Chill, Oasis Chill, Sapira Chill and Legend Chill. Its hybrid innerspring line includes the Original Hybrid, Sapira Hybrid, Reserve Hybrid, Legend Hybrid, Plus Hybrid and Natural Hybrid.

The Leesa Sapira Chill stands out to me because it's a pillowtop mattress that’s not too dense. By this, I mean that the pillowtop is fluffy and comfortable, and I don’t feel it pushing up against me. Instead, I like that I sink into it a little bit -- but too much that I feel stuck. It is supportive and pressure-relieving. This is the perfect balance for me as a combination sleeper. When I flip from my side to my stomach, I don’t feel much resistance from the mattress. And as someone who often sleeps hot, the cooling cover is a great touch.

I find the Sapira Chill so comfortable because it has four layers of foam on top of the Zoned Support Layer of coils. This is one more layer of foam than the Oasis Chill, another popular bed in the chill line-up. Sapira, however, is the only bed from Leesa to come in three firmness options: Plush, Medium-Firm and Firm. I think the Sapira will appeal to most; especially hot sleepers.

If you buy a Leesa mattress during this Memorial Day sale and then decide that it isn't right for you -- no worries. Each Leesa mattress comes with a 100-night, risk-free trial. There’s also free, no-contact shipping and a 10-year warranty.

Leesa mattress sale pricing