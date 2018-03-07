LED Fidget Spinner 8-Pack for $6 + free shipping

  • CNET
As one of its daily deals, That Daily Deal offers this LED Fidget Spinner 8-Pack in assorted colors for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $9 under the best we could find for this quantity of similar spinners elsewhere. The colors will be chosen at random. Deal ends today.

Stocking up? Buy three 8-packs for $14.97 with free shipping.

