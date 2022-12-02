Learn New Skills With Skillshare Using Our Exclusive CNET Code for 50% Off

The high cost of courses at major universities and bootcamps makes it challenging to learn the skills you need to advance in your career or pursue a hobby. There are a lot of platforms you can use to educate yourself these days, but success is only guaranteed with self-study if you go at a pace that is comfortable for you.

With Skillshare, you can not only learn at your own pace, but you can upskill in high demand industries. And starting today and running through Dec. 9, the first 100 people who use our CNET's exclusive code CNET50 will get , making the $165 membership just $86. Once you sign up, you have complete access to courses to teach you everything from social media marketing to UX and UX design.

In comparison to other learning programs, on Skillshare, you learn from working professionals and famous names in their respective fields. As a previous Skillshare member (future one after this), what I've enjoyed about the platform is how easy it is to navigate lessons. Plus, lessons are short to keep your attention, but still jam packed with content so you can feel confident in taking the next step or practicing on your own.

This deal isn't just for new members. If you've had a Skillshare membership before, you can still use this deal to get a discount. Keep in mind that after the first year, your subscription will go back to the original price, so you'll need to cancel before then if you choose not to continue on with the subscription.