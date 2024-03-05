Learn New Languages With This $160 Lifetime Subscription to Babbel

There are many ways to learn a new language, and if a classroom isn't right for you but you struggle with finding your own resources and teaching yourself, there's a good alternative. Language-learning apps like Babbel can help give you a more guided approach, and with 14 tongues to pick from, there's a lot to learn. This lifetime subscription lets you learn at your own pace — you don't have to feel pressure to take in a certain amount every 30 days to avoid wasting a monthly fee.

Though the usual lifetime subscription to Babbel is a hefty $599, StackSocial is offering a discount that knocks that way down, to $160. Just be aware that you can get the full discount only by using the code ENJOY20, so be sure to type that in when checking out.

Babbel's extensive language software includes Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Swedish, Indonesian, Portuguese and more. The lessons are short and to the point, allowing you to practice in 10- to 15-minute intervals that can fit into any schedule. Real-life topics include travel, family, business, food and others. There are also a variety of skill levels available, ranging from beginner to advanced, so the program can grow with you as you improve.

Babbel

The speech-recognition technology will give you immediate feedback on pronunciation, so you don't just learn to read and write but how to listen and speak, as well. You'll also get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you've learned. The program works across desktop and mobile devices. And though the internet is required most of the time, there is also an offline mode available where you can access courses, lessons and reviews without Wi-Fi, so long as you download them beforehand. Babbel also syncs your progress across your devices so that you can jump in from wherever is most convenient.

Becoming fluent in a new language is a great way to stay engaged in learning, and the transferable skills you gain can open a lot of doors for leisure, work and beyond. Note that while you can access this program on as many devices as you want, this subscription offer is available only for new users.

Babbel is a great value when compared with other online courses, especially with this current discount. So whether you're a lifelong learner or just want to pick up some basics for your globetrotting adventures, this is a solid deal.

