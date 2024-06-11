Learn in Bite-Sized Chunks With 80% Off a Lifetime Subscription to Headway

As our lives and schedules get busier by the day, it can be hard to make time to focus on personal growth. These things are very important and shouldn't be disregarded. Doing it on a timescale that suits your lifestyle is key, and Headway is an app that takes knowledge and distills it into easy-to-consume chunks. Unfortunately, it isn't necessarily the cheapest option and monthly subscriptions can be annoying and add up over time.

Luckily, a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium costs just $60 right now, rather than the usual $300. If you want to sign up for multiple people to use the account, we got you covered. The dual plan is 81% off and the family four-person plan is 87% off for the lifetime subscription. Remember that StackSocial deals don't always stick around for long, so factor that into your buying decision here.

Headway serves up 15-minute summaries of nonfiction books, with recommendations based on your needs and goals. It's designed to help people with packed schedules pick up noteworthy lessons from top-selling titles. A one-year subscription to Headway runs $90, which means this deal saves you a chunk on the price of the first year alone. Opting for the lifetime subscription via StackSocial means you'll never have to worry about recurring fees.

Headway offers a wide variety of the best nonfiction books, which have been boiled down into summaries with key insights and tips. You can dive into multiple topics, including productivity, self-growth and happiness, and you can customize the app based on your recommendations. There are also audio summaries for folks who want to learn on the go or prefer to digest information in audio form. As mentioned above, if you want to share the app with a partner or friends, there's a plan for two users available for $110 right now, or you can get a family plan with four users for $150.

