Learn ASL With This American Sign Language Bundle for Just $20

American Sign Language is an excellent way to communicate, and essential if someone has a hearing impairment or needs to use it for any other reason. If you've been hoping to learn it but didn't know how best to go about it, then this StackSocial deal is a great shout. You can get the All-in-One American Sign Language bundle for just $20, which is 80% off and grants lifetime access, so you can do refreshers all you want.

The bundle includes 29 hours of instruction that'll teach you useful signs and improve your communication. You don't need any prior knowledge of ASL to get started: These sessions cover the alphabet, colors and numbers, as well as nouns, verbs, adverbs, business terms and more. With periodic reviews along the way, you'll be able to correct your form and ensure you're signing accurately.

Learning all of this will help you and others better communicate, and if you and a family member and friend both learn it, it could come in handy as a way to discuss how to get out of an awkward social situation or make plans on the sly. That's not its main use, sure, but it would be fun.

