CES Highlights Best of CES EVs, E-Bikes of CES Haptics at CES Creepy Gadgets at CES 'Black Mirror' Tech at CES Key CES Trends CNET Shopping
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Learn Sign Language Online for $20 With This Limited Time Offer

Master useful signs and learn to communicate with ASL with lifetime access to 590 lessons.
aslbundle
StackSocial

Knowing a second language is a valuable skill to have, but often sign languages are overlooked. Many deaf and hard-of-hearing people rely on sign languages as a means of communication, and being able to converse in sign language is a skill that would be a an asset to anyone. The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle from Intellezy Learning and Able Lingo offers 13 courses covering a wide range of vital ASL terms and phrases. And it's marked down to just $20 now through Jan. 12.

See at StackSocial

ASL, or American Sign Language, uses a person's eyes, face, hands and body to communicate. This bundle includes 29 hours of instruction that will help you master useful signs, improve your communication and become an American Sign Language expert. You don't need any prior knowledge to get started: These sessions will teach you everything you need to know about the alphabet, colors and numbers, as well as nouns, verbs, adverbs, business terms and more. With periodic reviews along the way, you'll also be able to correct your form and ensure signage accuracy.

Read more: Best Language Learning Apps for 2023

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.