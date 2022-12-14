Fusion Energy Breakthrough FTX Co-Founder's Fraud Charges 'Avatar 2' Review Amazon Sale 58 Gift Ideas Geminid Meteor Shower Golden Globe Nominations Coyote Attack
This Limited Time Offer Makes It Just $15 to Learn Sign Language Online

Get lifetime access to 590 lessons from Intellezy Learning that will help you master useful signs and communicate with ASL.
Knowing a second language is a valuable skill to have, but many people overlook sign languages. Many deaf and hard-of-hearing people rely on sign languages as a means of communication, and being able to converse in sign language is an asset to anyone. ASL, or American Sign Language, uses a person's eyes, face, hands and body to communicate. The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle from Intellezy Learning offers 13 courses covering a wide range of vital ASL terms and phrases. When you use coupon code ASL during checkout, the price drops to just $15 -- the lowest it's ever been.

This bundle includes 29 hours of instruction that will help you master useful signs, improve your communication and become an American Sign Language expert. You don't need any prior knowledge to get started: These sessions will teach you everything you need to know about the alphabet, colors and numbers, as well as nouns, verbs, adverbs, business terms and more. With periodic reviews along the way, you'll also be able to correct your form and ensure signage accuracy.

