Learn a New Language in 2024 With a $30 Lifetime Subscription to Beelinguapp
Immerse yourself in a new language with audiobooks and read-along text translations -- and save big on the subscription cost.
If you're looking to pick up a new language in 2024, then a language-learning app can be a big help and there are a ton of good options out there besides Duolingo and Rosetta Stone. One example is Beelinguapp, which does its best to immerse you in your language of choice via audiobooks and read-along text translations.
While you can use the app for free, functionality is limited and a paid membership unlocks more content and languages, while laos removing ads. That would costs as much as $8 per month or $50 per year, but right now you can nab a lifetime subscription for only $30 and never have to worry about those recurring fees.
One of the best ways to learn how to speak a language is by listening to it, and that's where Beelinguapp shines since it provides you with audio in foreign languages as well as their text so you can read along, karaoke style. It also has a side-by-side translation of the foreign text in English, so you can get a better sense of what the audio is saying and, therefore, be more likely to pick up words, meanings and turns of phrase.
The app, which is available for iOS and Android, offers 14 languages, including Spanish, French, German and Korean, so you have a wide selection to choose from. As for the texts themselves, they're not the traditional dry reading that you might get assigned but instead range from newspapers to novels. That way, you can pick whatever motivates you the most to keep on going.
Be sure to grab this offer quickly, though, since it ends in just a few days. Note that you will need either a Google or Facebook account to log in to the Beelinguapp service and, if you do end up grabbing this subscription, it might be worth nabbing a tablet deal to go with it since for an improved reading experience.
