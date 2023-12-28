Learn a New Language in 2024 With Unlimited Rosetta Stone Access for Just $160

Whether you're planning some international adventures in the New Year or your 2024 resolution is to pick up a new language, this limited-time deal is one you won't want to miss. Through Jan. 1, you can get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone language learning software for just $160 at StackSocial when you use coupon code ROSETTA at checkout. This deal saves you close to $240 on the usual price and even undercut's Rosetta Stone's current 50% off promotion.

Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners and this membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Even if you don't plan on traveling far from home, improving your language skills has plenty of benefits. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy movies and TV shows from other places, hobbyists can also take advantage of this deal.

Every single lesson -- no matter the language -- is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.