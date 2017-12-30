  • CNET
  • Deals
  • LeapFrog Learning Friends School Play Set for $10 + pickup at Walmart

LeapFrog Learning Friends School Play Set for $10 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 7 hours ago / Buy Now
$10 Buy Now

Walmart offers the LeapFrog Learning Friends Play and Discover School Play Set for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. It features five different school activities, three interactive learning friends, more than 70 stories, songs, and phrases, and moveable snack time table. Three AA batteries are required but not included.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!