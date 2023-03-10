Launch Your Coding Career With This $19 Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle

There are so many opportunities available to people who know how to write code. Whether you're looking to shift toward a career in IT or want to hone your existing skills, learning how to code is a great asset to have. Python is one of many programming languages out there, and it's often regarded as one of the easier options to pick up if you're just starting out. And with so many online courses available, even beginners don't need to enroll in a traditional tech school to learn it.

Right now StackSocial is offering lifetime access to the for just $19. It's packed with information you can access right at home and can save you hundreds of dollars over enrolling in each course separately. This offer is available now through March 15.

This bundle includes 12 courses with 130 hours of material covering Python foundations, web development, building applications, automation and much more. From data science to machine learning to application development, this bundle of courses can teach you the programming skills you need to be a Python creator. You'll even learn about best practices, unit testing and plenty more of what you'll need on the job.

And because you'll have access to this bundle for life, you can set your own pace and go back through a topic again while you gain mastery of the subject. Just make sure that once you make your purchase, you redeem your access code within 30 days.

If you're interested in learning to code, this course can get you started and help develop your abilities so you can pivot to a new career or increase your earning potential in the world of IT -- and all for less than the average cost of a tank of gas.