Save $100 On All Configurations of the Latest iPad Mini at Best Buy

If you've already got a laptop or two-in-one you love, you probably don't need a pricey full-size tablet as well. But a compact tablet offers many of the same features as the larger models in a more convenient and affordable package. The iPad Mini was our favorite small tablet on the market in 2022, and right now Best Buy has a rare opportunity to snag one at a discount.

You can grab the for $400, or the for $550, both a discount of $100. The slightly more expensive unlocked cellular models are $100 off as well. There's no set expiration on these offers, but deals on the latest Apple devices rarely stick around for long. We'd definitely recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

In his review of the latest iPad Mini, CNET's Scott Stein called the tablet "a hybrid of older iPad Pros and more recent iPhones." It features a stunning 8.3 inch liquid retina display as well as a 12MP camera that can quickly scan documents, capture 4K video and will even keep you centered during video calls. It's equipped with Apple's advanced A15 Bionic chip, the same used on the iPhone 13, as well as 4GB of RAM. So while it's great for browsing and streaming, it will struggle with high-strain tasks like photo and video editing. It also features Wi-Fi 6 support for speedy web performance, and has a battery life of up to 10 hours for all day work and play.