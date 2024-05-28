Late Memorial Day Deals Drop Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phone Prices to All-Time Lows

While the Memorial Day holiday has come and gone, retailers are still providing plenty of opportunities to walk away with some top deals. One such deal applies to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with both Amazon and the manufacturer itself offering price cuts worth considering. Starting with the cheaper option, Samsung has reduced the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 model in the cream color to $800, representing a $200 discount from its typical cost. Considering this is one of the best foldable phones on the market today, that 20% discount -- and new all-time low -- is well worth taking advantage of before it expires.

If you're happy spending a little bit more, Amazon has the 512GB model on sale for $850 in a variety of colors: graphite, mint, lavender and cream. So essentially you would spend $50 more for double the storage and access to the full range of colors for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. When compared to its typical list price, that's a saving of $270 (24%) and is also the lowest price we've seen at the retailer since launch.

During our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, CNET phone expert Lisa Eadicicco found that the "big cover screen is fun to use" and it has a "solid battery life." One of the few cons noted was how expensive the phone is, however, this discount makes it much more palatable.

