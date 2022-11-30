Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Deals

Snag a Last-Minute Gift With StackSocial's Remaining Cyber Monday Deals on Tech and Learning Subscriptions

With Cyber Monday now over, these steep discounts will all end as soon.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

Perhaps you used Black Friday and Cyber Monday to save on items from AmazonBest Buy and the like but you didn't quite nab gifts for everyone in the family. With deals now dwindling a couple of days out from the event, it's a good idea to cast a wider net when looking for deep discounts on gifts and everyday items and services you want to actually use.

Enter these incredible deals from StackSocial, which are continuing to slash prices on cool items like store memberships, language-learning courses, computer software and more. We're talking savings of 50% and higher. The only catch is that all of them are limited in time, and none of them have long left. 
Sam's Club

Sam's Club Membership: $20

Save $30

Normally $50 per year, new members can get their first year of membership to Sam's Club for just $20. Check this deal out before it goes back up in price.

$20 at StackSocial

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription: $50

Save 50%

Whether you travel a lot or have some upcoming trips on your to-do list, having a subscription to Dollar Flight Club can help you save big. Grab one now.

$50 at StackSocial
Microsoft

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license: $40

Save 50%

This limited-time offer is near the lowest price we've seen for this wildly popular Microsoft Office lifetime license. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly.

$40 at StackSocial
Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone lifetime learning bundle: $149

Save $150

Learn one of 25 new languages with ease using this deal and sae 50% off the regular cost of a lifetime subscription.

$149 at StackSocial
MSCHF

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle: $20

Save $10

Once you assemble this QR code puzzle you can scan it to see how much you've won (prizes up to $1 million). Odds are you're going to win $1, but not knowing until it's done and you scan it is half the fun.

$20 at StackSocial

