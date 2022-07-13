Last Minute Prime Deal: Microsoft 365 12-Month Subscription + $30 Amazon Gift Card For Under $60

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Looking for a super last minute Prime Day deal? Why not snag a Microsoft 365 12-month subscription and a $30 Amazon gift card for only $59.

With a personal 365 subscription you have access to Microsoft software like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook and more. You can use any of these programs on your phone, tablet or laptop as well. And you can easily access, edit and share files and photos across all devices with 1TB of cloud storage included.

With this incredible deal you save over $40 on 365 but you also get a $30 gift card. Hurry before it's too late! Amazon Prime Day ends soon!