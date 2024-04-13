X
Grab Last Minute Deals During Best Buy's Massive 3-Day Sale

Score significant savings on tech gear, including tablets, gaming laptops, headphones, TVs and other major appliances.

A TV, refrigerator, tablet, pair of earbuds, headphones, MacBook Air and gaming laptop are displayed against a yellow background.
All good things must come to an end and that includes Best Buy's huge three-day sale. Today, Saturday 13, marks the second day of the sale -- which means you only have one day left to secure some sweet savings. If you've been wanting to upgrade your home appliances, overhaul your entertainment setup or you just want to treat yourself to some new tech, this is the perfect time to do it. Best Buy is slashing prices on everything you need to start fresh for spring. Spruce up your space with the latest devices at a great price on everything from smart home devices to TVs, laptops, smartwatches and plenty of other top tech at Best Buy right now. 

We've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers below to help you snag some good deals. You can also check the full sale by clicking the link below. Just be aware that the weekend sale ends on April 14 at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to make your selection before then.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): $700

This tablet sports a massive 14.6-inch OLED display and an impressive 2,960x1,848 screen resolution so you can stay productive or entertained throughout your day. An S-pen is also included for easy notetaking and drawing capabilities. It only has 128GB of storage, but that can be expanded with a microSD if you wish. 

Save $400
$700 at Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air M2 (1TB): $1,499

Nab the latest MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch screen, an M2 chip for fast processing and 1TB of storage at a $400 discount right now.

Save $400
$1,499 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $825

This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch, full HD touchscreen and runs on a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes with a generous 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. 

Save $275
$825 at Best Buy

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop (1TB): $1,800

This gaming laptop sports a massive 17.3-inch screen, a 12th-gen Intel i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Plus, it's loaded with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This is a great pick for anyone looking for a portable gaming setup. 

Save $1,600
$1,800 at Best Buy

DuraPro 55-inch LED Outdoor Partial Sun 4K TV: $1,299

This outdoor TV has a 55-inch screen, 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's a great choice for covered patios, decks or balconies as we start to prepare for warmer weather.

Save $500
$1,299 at Best Buy

More great deals at Best Buy:

Some of the items listed may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been considering signing up, now might be a great time to do so. While those subscriptions are paid accounts, the money you make back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year can be worth it, especially if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, such as free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows. 

For more device savings, we've rounded up the best phone deals, laptop deals and TV deals to help you keep more money in your pocket.      

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

