Last Day to Snag the Yale Assure Lock 2 for $50 Off at Best Buy

This smart lock is perfect for your home or business, and now you can save a decent amount on it too.

Ingrid Cruz Contributor
Ingrid Cruz
2 min read
Yale Assure Lock 2 smart lock

If you've been looking for a way to secure your spaces, a smart lock is a great option. They're also a great way to offer keyless access to yourself and trusted individuals, saving you time and energy. Smart locks can be costly, but finding a deal can help you save serious money. The Yale Assure Lock 2 is now on sale for $230, which is $50 off its regular price. If you're a Best Buy Plus member, you'll get an extra $20 off, which brings down the price even further to $210.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 is black, with a simple, straightforward design that should complement most door colors and styles. It's app-compatible, allowing you to unlock your door with just a few taps on your phone. In other instances, you can provide visitors with a numeric code that can be used on the lock's touchscreen, and you can configure the lock to let you in with a quick fingerprint scan. It has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect via Bluetooth as a default in case there's a Wi-Fi interruption. When using either Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, you can get real-time alerts about any activity. As a fail-safe, there's also a good old-fashioned physical key entry.

Keep in mind that the Assure Lock 2 requires you to use batteries that aren't rechargeable. As such, Yale suggests keeping extras on hand. Created to be hassle-free, the Assure 2 features auto-lock, so you won't have to worry about dealing with your phone every time you leave the premises.

This deal is available for only a limited time. If you're interested in a smart lock but aren't sure if this is the one for you, we've reviewed other smart locks you can peruse so you can find exactly what you need.

