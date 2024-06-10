Last Chance to Score Lifetime Access to Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for 90% Off

Project management software can help your team stay organized and plan out projects. Today, there are more options to choose from than ever before, but Microsoft Project is a popular budget-friendly choice with high-end features. Until tonight, StackSocial is knocking the price of a lifetime subscription for Microsoft Project Professional 2021 down to just $20 for first-time users. The software usually costs $250, so this deal can save you 92%. But you'll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer. StackSocial says it'll come to an end tonight, leaving you just a few hours to place your order.

This app can streamline project management to make it much simpler to keep up with all the nuts and bolts of your project plans. It offers features that include prebuilt templates, what-if scenarios, complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines, resource assignment technology, automated scheduling tools, built-in reports and more. It can sync with Project Online and Project Server, supports the Long-Term Servicing Channel, and is compatible with Office LTSC and Microsoft Office 2021, with support available through Oct. 13, 2026.

If you're looking to buy Project Professional 2021 outright, rather than subscribing to a monthly plan, it'll cost you $1,130 from Microsoft directly. You can also get a one-month free trial through Microsoft. This StackSocial deal essentially saves you more than $1,000 on the one-time fee and skips those recurring subscription fees.

Keep in mind that only new customers can take advantage of this deal. And once you make your purchase, you'll be able to install the app on only one computer, so you'll have to decide which PC you want to access this program through. Be aware that, since you won't be able to download the app on multiple devices, if and when your computer dies, you may lose access to Project Professional 2021 and would need to buy it again for a new computer.