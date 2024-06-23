Last Chance to Save Up to $130 on This Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven and Smoker

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and make delicious food. Our expert editors have listed quite a few picks for the best grills for 2024 to help you step up your game, and this versatile outdoor electric oven is one of them. The Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven and Smoker is perfect for a family meal. Using a small smoker attachment, you get the same cooked-over-the-coals flavor as you would from a wood-fired smoker or pizza oven. The electric temperature control gives you the option to use a variety of cooking methods.

Right now, you can get the eight-in-one oven at QVC for just $300, saving you $100 on the usual price. And new QVC customers can save an additional $30 by using the offer code HELLO30 at checkout, bringing the cost down to just $270 for one of our favorite outdoor ovens. This coupon is valid until today at 11:59 pm ET, so act fast to nab this deal.

Not only does the oven come with an attachment for smoking wood pellets, it has several other accessories to get even more out of it. The cooking pan is excellent for low-temp slow roasting or high-heat cooking of vegetables or burnt ends, while the ceramic plate makes excellent homemade pizza. Your pizza will be especially delicious if you use the pellet smoker to infuse it with classic woodfire flavor. This package even comes with a pizza peel to lift hot pizza out safely.

I've used this grill for months now, including during the winter, and it's easily one of my favorite grills for making quick and easy meals with a smokey taste. I've even cooked a few frozen pizzas in it when I've been in a hurry. They taste way better when you add smokey mesquite flavor, trust me!

