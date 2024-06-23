X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Last Chance to Save Up to $130 on This Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven and Smoker

Today's is your last opportunity to snag this grill — perfect for summer cooking and barbecuing.

James Bricknell Senior Editor
James has been writing about technology for years but has loved it since the early 90s. While his main areas of expertise are maker tools -- 3D printers, vinyl cutters, paper printers, and laser cutters -- he also loves to play board games and tabletop RPGs.
Expertise 3D printers, maker tools such as Cricut style vinyl cutters and laser cutters, and traditional paper printers Credentials
  • 6 years working professionally in the 3D printing space / 4 years testing consumer electronics for large websites.
See full bio
Ingrid Cruz Contributor
See full bio
James Bricknell
Ingrid Cruz
2 min read
A small silver oven on a balcony overlooking a golf course
James Bricknell/CNET

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and make delicious food. Our expert editors have listed quite a few picks for the best grills for 2024 to help you step up your game, and this versatile outdoor electric oven is one of them. The Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven and Smoker is perfect for a family meal. Using a small smoker attachment, you get the same cooked-over-the-coals flavor as you would from a wood-fired smoker or pizza oven. The electric temperature control gives you the option to use a variety of cooking methods. 

Right now, you can get the eight-in-one oven at QVC for just $300, saving you $100 on the usual price. And new QVC customers can save an additional $30 by using the offer code HELLO30 at checkout, bringing the cost down to just $270 for one of our favorite outdoor ovens. This coupon is valid until today at 11:59 pm ET, so act fast to nab this deal. 

See at QVC

Not only does the oven come with an attachment for smoking wood pellets, it has several other accessories to get even more out of it. The cooking pan is excellent for low-temp slow roasting or high-heat cooking of vegetables or burnt ends, while the ceramic plate makes excellent homemade pizza. Your pizza will be especially delicious if you use the pellet smoker to infuse it with classic woodfire flavor. This package even comes with a pizza peel to lift hot pizza out safely. 

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

I've used this grill for months now, including during the winter, and it's easily one of my favorite grills for making quick and easy meals with a smokey taste. I've even cooked a few frozen pizzas in it when I've been in a hurry. They taste way better when you add smokey mesquite flavor, trust me! 

QVC has many other great deals, including the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Pet Carpet Cleaner, for as low as $69.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

See at CNET