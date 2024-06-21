Last Chance to Save $200 on One of Our Favorite Treadmills

Having a treadmill at home can be a game changer, allowing you to keep moving no matter the weather. But some of the best treadmills can set you back a pretty penny. One of our favorites, the Horizon Fitness 7.0 AT, is currently on sale, but only for another day. Right now, you can pick it up for $200 less than an already discounted price with offer code DAD200 at checkout, which will bring the price down to $799. But this deal only lasts through June 22, so don't delay.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The Horizon 7.0 AT was reviewed by our team and dubbed the best budget treadmill. While its list price is normally $2,100, you can often find it for as low as $999, which is a bargain compared with our other top treadmill picks. Add that offer code of DAD200 -- an extension of their Father's Day deals -- and the price drops to just under $800. Features include rapid sync motor and quick-dial controls and features a 20-inch by 60-inch cushioned deck. You can connect to the integrated speakers via Bluetooth and it folds up easily when not in use. It doesn't have a touchscreen or the smart capabilities of some of its competitors, but you're getting a lot for the price.

No matter your fitness level or personal goals, a treadmill like this, at this price, makes a great fit. Just be sure to purchase before June 22. And if you're looking for other gear to stay in shape, be sure to check out our roundup of the best fitness deals.