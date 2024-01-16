Last Chance to Reserve the Galaxy S24 From Samsung and Save Up to $1,020

For fans of Samsung Galaxy phones who are looking forward to seeing the latest lineup, the wait is nearly over. The company's newest flagship is going to be launched soon, and if the rumors prove to be true, the new Galaxy S24 lineup is set to offer plenty of upgrades over the previous versions. We're likely to get a lot more information during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event happening tomorrow, Jan 17. With the previous Galaxy S23 being one of the best premium Android phones you can get, we're looking forward to seeing what the new devices have to offer.

If you're ready to reserve the latest devices, you'll need to act soon. The company is currently letting you reserve your opportunity to preorder the newest Galaxy smartphone and it's sweetening the deal by offering $50 in Samsung credit and up to an additional $970 in savings for those who want to lock in preorders ahead of Unpacked.

All you have to do to qualify is submit your name and email address on Samsung's reservation site. We expect preorders to go live shortly after the Unpacked event happening tomorrow. Even if you reserve your space now, there's no obligation to follow through if you decide not to buy later, so it's worth it to go ahead and sign up if you're interested.

As noted in the small print on Samsung's site, the company will also offer free storage upgrades during the preorder phase as it has done for previous launches, and additional Samsung credit may also be provided depending on the type of device you preorder. Both of those factors make it even more worthwhile to get in early.

There is a caveat with this deal: Any reservation credit received can't be applied to preordered Galaxy S24 devices, so you'll need to spend it on additional Samsung products when you make your preorder purchase. So you can use it towards items like cases, chargers and other items, but not the devices themselves. If you don't use all of it, any remaining credit will be forfeited, so keep that in mind as you shop. Trade-in credit, on the other hand, will offset the upfront cost of the device you buy.