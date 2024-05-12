Last Chance: Save Big on a Gift for Mom at Best Buy Until the End of Today
Best Buy's three-day sale ends today. That gives you a few precious hours to grab an awesome gift for mom at a great price.
Mother's Day is today, and you still have a little time to score a great gift for Mom. Best Buy's three-day sale is on its last day, with deals on appliances, audio accessories, TVs and other useful gadgets that can make life easier and more fun. You can score big savings and even some perks, depending on your purchase. We've compiled a list on some standout discounts. Members of Best Buy Plus will get the biggest discounts, but there's something for everyone. These deals end today at 9:59 p.m. PT. Prices are subject to change then.
The ninth-gen Apple iPad is a 10.2-inch powerhouse. Not only is it great for getting work done when you need to travel or don't want to lug a heavy laptop, it's also nice for streaming and gaming. It's got 2,160x1,620-pixel screen resolution and supports full HD. This model has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage -- excellent for everyday tasks. If you want to conserve even more greenies, you can save up to $160 extra with a trade-in. Best Buy is also throwing in a few digital freebies with this purchase, such as three-month subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple Fitness Plus; a one-month MLS pass; and a four-month subscription to Apple Arcade.
If your mom or mother figure loves arts and crafts, then this 756-piece Lego kit would be a great gift. It's versatile, and once completed adds a special touch to any room. Thanks to the many pieces included in this set, it's easy to switch from one bouquet to another whenever the mood strikes.
A coffee maker is a tasty gift for anyone who thrives on a nice cup of java. This Breville espresso maker has 15 bars of pressure and includes a grinder and a frother for a high-quality home-cafe experience. It's made of durable stainless steel and has a 67-ounce water tank so at-home baristas can serve guests with fewer interruptions. Breville also designed this espresso maker with temperature controls and a dry puck design for easier cleaning. You get all this for $140 off.
There are tons more deals at Best Buy. You're bound to find something for Mom at a price that fits your budget. Keep in mind that this three-day sale ends today.
- Bose QuietComfort II earbuds: $190 (save $90)
- NIU KQi3 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter: $549 (save $250)
- Breville The Barista Espresso Maker, 9 Bars: $800 (save $200)
- Breville The Barista Pro Espresso Maker, 15 Bars: $680 (save $850)
- Apple AirPods Max: $480 (save $70)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), 40mm: $199 (save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, S/M: $299 (save $100)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen): $189 (save $60)
- HP Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14-inch; $170 (save $30)
- MacBook Air, M3 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13-inch: $1,000 (save $100, Plus members save an extra $50)
- JBL Tune Flex Noice-Cancelling Earbuds: $70 (save $30)
- Shark FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System: $240 (save $60)
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: $249 (save $100)
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless noise-canceling headphones: $180 (save $170)
- Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme, 3-in1 Floor Mop: $350 (save $150)
- Aluratek Digital Photo Frame, 10-inch: $100 (save $30)
- Vitamix Explorian E310 blender: $330 (save $50, Plus members save an extra $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $700 (save $400, Plus members save an extra $50)
- Skylight Calendar, 15-inch: $250 (save $70)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen) with charging case: $70 (save $50)
- Ember Temperature Control Mug, 12-ounce: $160 (save $40)
- Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones: $280 (save $70)
- Save up to 30% on major home appliances and even more if you're a Plus member
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, 16GB: $115 (save $35)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds: $160 (save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic stainless steel smartwatch, 47mm BT: $370 (save $60)
- FitBit Sense 2, Pale Gold: $200 (save $50)
- Apple AirTags, 4-pack, silver: 80 (save $20)
- Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset, 128GB, gray: $200 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, 64GB, Wi-Fi 11-inch: $170 (save $50)
- Amazon Kindle Scribe Digital Notebook with Premium Pen, 2022: $280 (save $110)
These are just some of the deals available at Best Buy right now and supplies could go fast. If you plan on buying laptops or tablets, you might be able to get a further discount with a trade-in.