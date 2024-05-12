Last Chance: Save Big on a Gift for Mom at Best Buy Until the End of Today

Apple/CNET

Mother's Day is today, and you still have a little time to score a great gift for Mom. Best Buy's three-day sale is on its last day, with deals on appliances, audio accessories, TVs and other useful gadgets that can make life easier and more fun. You can score big savings and even some perks, depending on your purchase. We've compiled a list on some standout discounts. Members of Best Buy Plus will get the biggest discounts, but there's something for everyone. These deals end today at 9:59 p.m. PT. Prices are subject to change then.

Apple/CNET Apple iPad 9th gen (10.2-inch): $250 Save $80 The ninth-gen Apple iPad is a 10.2-inch powerhouse. Not only is it great for getting work done when you need to travel or don't want to lug a heavy laptop, it's also nice for streaming and gaming. It's got 2,160x1,620-pixel screen resolution and supports full HD. This model has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage -- excellent for everyday tasks. If you want to conserve even more greenies, you can save up to $160 extra with a trade-in. Best Buy is also throwing in a few digital freebies with this purchase, such as three-month subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple Fitness Plus; a one-month MLS pass; and a four-month subscription to Apple Arcade. $250 at Best Buy

Lego/CNET Lego Botanical Collection Flower Bouquet 10280 Building Kit: $48 Save $12 If your mom or mother figure loves arts and crafts, then this 756-piece Lego kit would be a great gift. It's versatile, and once completed adds a special touch to any room. Thanks to the many pieces included in this set, it's easy to switch from one bouquet to another whenever the mood strikes. $48 at Best Buy

CNET/Breville Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine: $560 Save $140 A coffee maker is a tasty gift for anyone who thrives on a nice cup of java. This Breville espresso maker has 15 bars of pressure and includes a grinder and a frother for a high-quality home-cafe experience. It's made of durable stainless steel and has a 67-ounce water tank so at-home baristas can serve guests with fewer interruptions. Breville also designed this espresso maker with temperature controls and a dry puck design for easier cleaning. You get all this for $140 off. Read our Breville Barista Express review. $560 at Best Buy

There are tons more deals at Best Buy. You're bound to find something for Mom at a price that fits your budget. Keep in mind that this three-day sale ends today.

These are just some of the deals available at Best Buy right now and supplies could go fast. If you plan on buying laptops or tablets, you might be able to get a further discount with a trade-in.