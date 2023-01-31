This Is Your Last Chance to Get In on Samsung's Galaxy S23 Reservation Deal

With the next Samsung Unpacked event kicking off tomorrow, we only have a matter of hours to wait until we get our first official look at the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup (and an upgraded Galaxy Book laptop). It also means that time is quickly running out on Samsung's preorder deal for early adopters with $100 in Samsung credit up for grabs for people who reserve the upcoming devices. Once Unpacked kicks off on Feb. 1 this deal will expire, so you don't have long left to get in on it.

Samsung fans in the US who reserve the latest devices before the Feb. 1 event will receive credit to spend at Samsung's online store. You'll get a $50 credit for reserving a next-gen Samsung phone or $50 for ordering the next Galaxy Book to be unveiled. If you go for both devices, you'll get the full $100 credit.

Now playing: Watch this: What We Expect From Samsung Unpacked 2023

One catch: In the , the company says that the reservation credit can't be applied to preordered devices, and it must be spent on additional products when you make your preorder purchase. That means the $50 or $100 credit must be redeemed while you're paying for your S23 or Galaxy Book. You'll have to spend it on additional items such as cases, chargers and the like, not the devices themselves. Any remaining credit you don't use at the time will be forfeited.

To be eligible for the free credit promotion, all you need to do is . When preorders go live, presumably shortly after the Unpacked event, you'll be able to use the credit you receive. You're not on the hook to buy the devices even if you reserve them ahead of the event, so it's worth signing up for the promotion even if you're on the fence about getting the next flagship from Samsung.