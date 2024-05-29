X
Last Chance Deal: Grab Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Headphones for $280

Secure some sweet savings on Sennheiser's Momentum 4 headphones during Best Buy's extended Memorial Day sale.

Stephanie Barnes Writer
Stephanie Barnes has been writing about technology for almost a decade. She fell in love with tech after building her first PC as a little girl. She later followed that passion to become a front-end/iOS engineer before switching to writing full-time. Stephanie's writing on technology, health and wellness, movies, television, and much more can be found all over the internet. When she isn't writing, Stephanie can be found reading a good book, baking, obsessing over creating the perfect desk setup, or literally anything that'll help her avoid going outside.
Stephanie Barnes
When it comes to headphones and earbuds, there are countless options to choose from. With so many styles on the market, it can be hard to find the perfect pair. If you want something that looks and feels premium while offering stellar sound quality, Sennheiser's Momentum 4 headphones might be worth considering. Right now, you can snag a pair for just $280, which is $120 less than the original price.

It's no secret that Sennheiser knows what it's doing in the audio department, and that's evident from these wireless adaptive noise-canceling headphones. But let's face the music: All good things must come to an end and this deal is no different. You have only a few hours left -- until 9:59 p.m. PT -- to take advantage of this deal.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones shine when it comes to blocking out the chatter and noise around you. For that reason, they're currently sitting on our list of best noise-canceling headphones and our list of best headphones overall. You can also find them on our list of best travel headphones. Clearly, these headphones checked a lot of boxes during our testing process, and CNET Executive Editor David Carnoy described them as "a pleasure to listen to." The Sennheiser Momentum 4 will give you up to 60 hours of playtime at moderate volume levels. If you actually need to hear what's happening around you, there's a transparency mode to allow ambient sound to come through. You also have the option to use Sennheiser's app to create custom sound profiles.

However, if you're looking for something a little different, we have other options for you to consider. Maybe you want on-ear headphones or earbuds instead. There are still some lingering Memorial Day sales happening, and you'll find brands like Apple, Bose, Sony and more all deeply discounted.

