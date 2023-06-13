Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Save Hundreds on Degoo Premium and Get 10TB of Cloud Storage for Life

This StackSocial deal scores you a lifetime subscription for just $80.

A person types on a computer at a desk.
Chrisin Hume/Unsplash

If you store all of your important documents, photos and other files on your computer's storage drive, you could end up losing everything in the event of a crash. For true security and peace of mind, you'll want backup all of your most important files on a cloud storage service. And right now, you can get a whopping 10TB of storage with a lifetime Degoo Premium subscription for just $80 at StackSocial, which saves you hundreds compared to the usual price. This offer is only available through June 18, so be sure to get signed up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at StackSocial

Clearing space on your drive after every big project can be a hassle, and getting to the office only to find you've left your external storage or USB drive at home can be a nightmare if you have an important meeting or presentation. That's why investing in a cloud storage service is so convenient. Degoo lets you upload everything from images, videos and music to software, files and other data, keeping your information safe and secure with 256-bit AES encryption. 

With Degoo, you can access your data via your phone, tablet or web browser. And secure file sharing with friends or colleagues is easy, too. Now, one thing to note is that this base plan does have a 1GB file size limit, but there are additional features available through in-app purchases, including a 50GB file size limit upgrade -- which might be worth it if you have large files to keep up. Just keep in mind that those add-ons are at additional cost. Still, whether you're working from home, the office or on the go, you won't have to worry about losing files just because your hardware fails, and that peace of mind is well worth the investment. 

