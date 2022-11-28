Live: Best Cyber Monday Deals Live: Cyber Monday TV Deals Tech Fails of 2022 Deals Under $10 Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Streaming Deals on Cyber Monday Cyber Monday Video Game Deals
Deals

Last Chance Cyber Monday Bed Accessory Deals: Save on Sheets, Pillows and Even Dog Beds

Brands like Sleep Number, Ettitude and Brooklinen are offering big savings this Cyber Monday on sheets, pillows and other bedroom accessories.

McKenzie Dillon headshot
McKenzie Dillon
3 min read
sheets and pillow bed accessories folded and put away
Brands will be offering Black Friday bed accessory deals, so take advantage of the discounts to upgrade your sheets, pillows and/or blankets. 
Getty Images/ mgstudyo

Bedding accessories like sheets, pillows and adjustable bed frames can take a bedroom set from good to extra-cozy. Besides being comfortable to snuggle up to, your pillow can make a big difference in your quality of sleep because it helps keep your neck and spine in a straight alignment. Adjustable bed frames also have their benefits, from helping ease snoring to relieving back pain. And you can never have too many pairs of sheets on hand! 

Whatever kind of bedding accessory you're looking for, there's a good chance it's on sale this Friday Nov. 25 for Black Friday and throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday. Just like most other retailers, mattress brands offer big Black Friday bedding deals to enhance the holiday shopping season.

Whether you're looking for new accessories to accompany your new mattress or you just want to upgrade your current arrangement, here's a round up of Black Friday's best bedding accessory deals, including discounts from Casper, Brooklinen and Ettitude. 

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out our deals page where CNET is tracking promos from Amazon, Apple, Sony and more. 

What's the best time to buy bed accessories? 

You can catch a mattress deal during most times of the year as brands like to stay competitive. However, you usually have to pay full price for your sheets, pillows and other bed accessories unless it's a big occasion. Black Friday inspires some of the best bedding deals, with some brands like Bed, Bath & Beyond offering up to 60% off. 

Best Black Friday bed accessory deals

Bear

35% off bed accessories

Get 35% off Bear accessories as part of the Cyber Monday promotion with the code BF35. The sale includes Black Friday pillow deals, sheet set sales and more. 

See at Bear

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Up to 60% off bedding

Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big Cyber Monday sale, offering up to 60% off bedding accessories.

See at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Threads

Get 15% off linen and 30% off bedding bundles

Bead Threads is running a Cyber Monday promotion that includes 15% off linen sheets and 30% off bedding bundles with code BEDTIME

See at Bed Threads

Boll & Branch

25% off sitewide on orders $200 or more

Boll & Branch is joining in on Cyber Monday savings, offering 25% off sitewide when you spend $200 or more using the code CYBER25

See at Boll and Branch

Brooklinen

25% off

Brooklinen is offering 25% off sitewide, including its best sellers like the Brooklinen Down Comforter and Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle. 

See at Brooklinen

Brooklyn Bedding

30% off sitewide for Cyber Monday

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 30% off sitewide, including its sheets, pillows, blankets and more. The code CYBER30 is automatically applied at checkout. 

See at Brooklyn Bedding

Buffy

20% to 40% off sitewide

Buffy is offering between 20% and 40% off its entire site, which primarily includes comfy, quality bedding accessories. 

See at Buffy

Casper

25% off sheets and adjustable bases + 10% off other accessories

For Casper's Cyber Monday sale, the brand is offering 25% off full-price sheets and adjustable bed frames. 

Casper is also offering Cyber Monday pillow deals along with other bedding accessories. Get 10% off select accessories like the Original Casper Pillow and its Foundation + Metal Bed Frame. 

See at Casper

Cozy Earth

Between 30% and 35% off

Cozy Earth is offering big Cyber Monday bedding deals -- you can get 30% to 35% off accessories like bamboo sheets, blankets and comforters. 

See at Cozy Earth

Ettitude

20% off sitewide

Ettitude is celebrating Cyber Week, or what it's calling "Giving Week," by offering 20% off sitewide. Each order helps restore kelp forests and helps fight climate change. The code is applied at checkout. 

See at Ettitude

Layla Sleep

Up to 60% off accessories

Layla is offering big savings for Cyber Monday, including up to 60% off sleep accessories. 

See at Layla Sleep

Luxome

20% off or more on bedding

Luxome is offering approximately 20% off or more on select bedding, like its Luxury Sheet Set and Ultra Plush Throw. 

See at Luxome

Nectar

33% off sitewide

You can get 33% off sitewide for Nectar's Cyber Monday sale, including its bedding accessories and mattresses. 

See at Nectar Sleep

Pottery Barn

Up to 50% off bed accessories

Pottery Barn is giving customers as much as 50% off for its Cyber Monday sale, including bedding products. 

See at Pottery Barn

Purple

25% off pillows and sheets

Purple bedding accessories are included in its Cyber Monday sale savings. Get 25% off bed sheets, pillows and duvets. 

See at Purple

Sheets & Giggles

Up to 41% off accessories

For Cyber Monday, Sheets & Giggles is offering:

  • You can save 41% on Sheets & Giggles' Flannel Sheet Set
  • Save 30% off Eucalyptus Sheets and the Adjustable Eucalyptus Pillow 
  • 25% off other sheets and bedding accessories 
See at Sheets & Giggles

Sleep Number

25% off select bedding and BOGO 50% select pillows

Sleep Number's Cyber Monday bedding deals include 25% off select pillows, sheets and throw blankets.

It's also offering a buy-one-get-one-50%-off deal for pillows. 

See at Sleep Number

Target

Up to 40% off bedding

Save up to 30% off certain bedding at Target for Cyber Monday including its Christmas flannel sheets. 

See at Target

Tuft & Needle

Up to 25% off bedding accessories

Tuft & Needle is offering customers up to 25% off for Cyber Monday, including sheets, pillows and even a dog bed. 

See at Tuft & Needle

More bedding and sleep advice 

